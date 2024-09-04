Caitlin Clark Earns WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month for August

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark was named both WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month for August, the league announced today. This is the third time Clark has earned Rookie of the Month honors after being named Rookie of the Month in May and July. This is the first time she has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Yesterday, Clark was recognized as the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

In August, Clark averaged 24.0 points per game, 8.5 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. Clark led the league in assists for August and continues to lead the league in assists overall with an average of 8.4 assists per game. In each of Indiana's six games in August, Clark recorded at least 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. Clark has now recorded five games recording at least 20 points and 10 assists, which is the most by any player in a single season in WNBA history. Along with assists, Clark leads all rookies in scoring (18.7 ppg), steals (1.4 spg), free throw shooting (89.7 percent) and minutes played (35.4 mpg).

The Fever finished with a 5-1 record for the month of August and most recently tied its season-best in scoring in a 100-93 decision against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. In Sunday's win, Clark became the seventh rookie in WNBA history to record at least 600 points and became the highest scoring rookie in franchise history with 617 points leading into tonight's game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.