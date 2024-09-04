Dream Fall to Mercury

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the eighth time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Mercury moves to 14-29 overall and 3-18 when playing in Phoenix.

Howard headlined the Dream with a season-high of 31 points, with four rebounds, two steals and one assist. The guard notched six 3-pointers, tying her career-high. Marking the fifth 30pt+ game of her career, Howard moved to No. 2 in Dream franchise history. She is also one of five Dream players to record two 30pt+ games in one season.

Charles was close behind with her 15th double-double of the season and 188th of her career, totaling 12 points and 12 rebounds. Charles is now only six double-doubles from becoming first in WNBA history (Sylvia Fowles, 193). She also shares the No. 2 spot in Dream franchise history for most double-doubles in a season.

Q1:

With under a minute to play in the first, Lorela Cubaj found Howard for a 25-foot 3-pointer to bring the Dream within five points of the Mercury, 10-15.

Forward Nia Coffey then dished an assist for a Gray jumper to trim the lead just three points, 15-12.

Charles led the Dream in scoring and rebounds with a team-high four points and team-high six rebounds. The center went 2-for-5 from the field to start.

Howard and Gray followed with three points each.

Out of three assists the Dream recorded in the first, two came from its bench.

Q2:

Going 3-for-3 behind the arc for the Dream, Howard totaled nine points in a three-minute span to chip away at the deficit.

The guard added two steals and one assist to her stat line in the second. Howard finished the first half with a team-high 12 points.

Canada furthered the offensive spark, connecting on both free throw attempts to bring Atlanta within three points of Phoenix, 23-26.

Canada finished the second with four points, three steals and one rebound.

The Dream outscored Phoenix in second chance points in the quarter, 3-2.

Q3:

Midway through the third, Howard went for five consecutive points to force a Phoenix timeout with the score at 37-46.

Fueled by Howard, Atlanta surged onto a 19-8 run as the third progressed, snipping the Mercury lead back down to single digits.

Howard and Charles combined for 16 of the Dream's 24 in the third, scoring eight points apiece. Howard went 3-for-4 from the field, while Charles went 3-for-5.

Canada added three points and dished three assists in the third.

The Dream shot 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Atlanta outscored Phoenix in points in the paint (6-4), second chance points (3-0), fast break points (3-0). and outrebounded the Mercury (8-4).

Q4:

Driving in transition, Howard finished at the hoop to bring Phoenix within one possession of Atlanta, 54-57.

Howard notched 11 of the Dream's 17 fourth quarter points, going 4-for-10 from the field.

Gray followed with four points.

The Dream outscored the Mercury in the paint, 12-4, going 6-for-10.

Atlanta also outpaced Phoenix in second chance points, 3-1, and fast break points, 2-0.

