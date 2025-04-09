Atlanta Dream and Starbucks Coffee Company Continue to Empower Local Small Businesses

April 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream and Starbucks Coffee Company, the world's premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, announced today the continuation of their collaboration to empower small businesses in the Atlanta market for the 2025 season.

Building on the success of the inaugural year, Starbucks will continue as a Proud Supporting Partner of the Atlanta Dream Collective, a strategic program that helps small businesses overcome marketing challenges by enhancing their brand presence at Atlanta Dream games and connecting them with Dream fans. As part of this year's initiative, the selected businesses will also receive a grant to help support their growth and sustainability.

The 2025 cohort of Dream Collective businesses will be recognized at a Dream home game and will receive promotional support throughout the season via on-court and video board features. Additionally, the partnership will create year-round content highlighting the businesses, which include:

Jhada Beauty Aesthetics, LLC - A premier beauty and wellness studio specializing in customized skincare solutions, facial treatments, and aesthetic services designed to empower individuals to look and feel their best. The business prides itself on providing high-quality, results-driven treatments tailored to diverse skin types and needs.

Chawn Murrah Fine Art, LLC - A distinguished fine artist and creative entrepreneur known for stunning visual artwork that celebrates culture, history, and personal narratives. Through a mix of contemporary and traditional artistic styles, Chawn Murrah's work captures the essence of storytelling through vibrant paintings and multimedia creations.

VTasteCakes - A vegan bakeshop combining the joys of both the palate and the soul, proving that allergy-friendly, plant-based treats can be both delicious and accessible. Their mission is to provide high-quality, flavor-packed vegan desserts while easing the burden on families and individuals who often need to purchase from multiple sources to accommodate dietary needs.

Redtail Fuelers and Fortune Fleet Solutions, Inc. - A logistics and fuel distribution company dedicated to providing efficient and reliable fuel solutions to businesses across the region. Focused on sustainability and innovation, the company ensures that businesses receive high-quality fuel management services tailored to their operational needs.

The Wing Suite - Located in Lawrenceville and Grayson, Ga, The Wing Suite is a place where cravings meet Southern comfort, blending classic wing flavors with a touch of Southern hospitality.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Starbucks for a second year to support the incredible small businesses that make Atlanta so unique," said Laila Brock, the Dream's senior vice president of strategic partnerships and community impact. "This initiative is more than just a program-it's a commitment to fostering economic empowerment and creating tangible opportunities for entrepreneurs in our community."

"Starbucks is excited to continue our partnership with the Atlanta Dream for a second season, dedicated to investing in and amplifying Atlanta's small businesses," said Kelly Goodejohn, chief social impact officer. "We are proud to be a part of so many communities, serving as the community coffeehouse, and recognize the vital role small businesses have in fostering economic opportunities."

ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), will continue to serve as the program's financial beneficiary, distributing funds and implementing business development programming.

"Now in its second year, this collaboration between ACE, Starbucks, and the Atlanta Dream is a powerful example of how strategic partnerships can drive economic opportunity and create lasting impact." said Tonya Rapley, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ACE| Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs. "Empowering small businesses goes beyond financial resources-it's about providing access to funding, guidance, and visibility that allows them to thrive. By investing in entrepreneurs, we are fostering a stronger economy in Atlanta."

Stay tuned to the Dream's social media channels throughout the season for co-branded content.

For more information on the Starbucks Coffee Company, visit starbucks.com.

For more information on ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, visit aceloans.org.

For more information on the Dream Collective, visit dream.wnba.com/atlanta-dream-collective.

