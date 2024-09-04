Clark's Triple-Double and Boston's Double-Double Lift Fever to Fifth Consecutive Win

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After clinching a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs late Tuesday night, the Indiana Fever (18-16) opened up its six-game homestand in a 93-86 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark, who was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month earlier today, finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double.

Clark became the sixth player in WNBA history with multiple triple-doubles and also passed Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale for third on the WNBA all-time rookie points list with 641. Heading into Friday, Clark is tied with Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell for the most made 3-point field goals in a season in franchise history with 102.

Fever center Aliyah Boston also led Indiana with 24 points on 10-of-16 field goal shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds and four assists, marking her 12th double-double of the season and the 23rd of her career. Boston has distributed at least four assists in six of her last eight games. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell's franchise record of seven consecutive games scoring at least 20 points came to an end on Wednesday after recording 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting, four rebounds and two assists to help seal the win. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith tallied 13 points, four rebounds and tied a career-high in blocks with three on Wednesday.

Boston recorded six of her 14 rebounds in the first quarter alone as Indiana went on a 10-0 run for almost two minutes to lead 23-19 going into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Sparks went on a 22-8 run from the end of the first quarter for nearly two minutes and went into halftime leading, 48-47. The score was tied up, 55-55, midway through the third quarter, but a made 3-point field goal followed by a steal converted for a layup from Clark put Indiana up 60-55, sparking a 13-5 Indiana run. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 46-38 in the second half, outrebounded the Sparks, 40-28, and recorded more paint points, 46-40.

Five Sparks (7-26) players still scored in double figures despite the loss, led by guard Odyssey Sims' 20 points on 7-of-13 field goal shooting. Sparks forwards Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell both added 16 points. Burrell came off the bench and shot 6-of-10 from the floor. Burrell and Hamby both combined for nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals as well. Sparks guard Kia Nurse and center Azurá Stevens both recorded 13 points, and Stevens pulled down a team-best 11 rebounds. Los Angeles outscored Indiana in bench points, 32-10, and fast break points, 13-9.

UP NEXT

The Fever stay at home for a Friday night matchup against the Minnesota Lynx at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday's game will broadcast on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.