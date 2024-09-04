Mercury Clinches 2024 WNBA Playoff Berth
September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury has officially clinched a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs following tonight's win against Atlanta and Chicago's loss to Las Vegas. It marks the franchise's 18th all-time playoff appearance and 14th in the last 16 seasons.
