Wings Assistant Coach Joel Martin Agrees to Two-Year Extension

August 8, 2019





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that Assistant Coach Joel Martin has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

Martin, 36, begins his second season on the K-Wings coaching staff after transitioning from a 16-year playing career in 2018-19. The Fort Worth, Texas native retired from pro hockey last summer as Kalamazoo's all-time leader in wins, shutouts, saves and games played.

"I'm excited to continue to work with Nick Bootland, someone I get along with so well," said Martin. "My family and I would like to thank him, Bill Johnston, Ronda Stryker and Brad VandenBerg for the opportunity to be a part of this organization for another two years. I believe it's the best place in the ECHL to play."

Martin and Bootland were teammates in Kalamazoo during the 2005-06 season and won a UHL Championship, and Martin returned to the K-Wings in 2012-13 where he spent the last six seasons of his career playing for Bootland.

"Joel was a big addition to the coaching staff last season and I'm excited to continue where we left off," said Bootland. "His work ethic and attention to detail are unmatched and I'm confident he has a bright future in coaching."

Martin said he and Bootland have been hard at work this summer putting together a team composed of a good balance of skill and toughness.

"We have a great group of core guys coming back," said Martin. "We love the direction we are trying to take this team from a culture standpoint and believe we have a lot of players already in place for that, as well as some great new additions."

Stay tuned for the Wings' first player announcement next week, as the team fills out the roster leading up to training camp at the end of September.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

