Matt Rupert Returns to Indy for 2019-20 Season

August 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Matt Rupert for the 2019-20 season.

Back for his fourth season in Indianapolis, Rupert put up a career-high 43 points (22g, 21a) in 69 games as well as four game-winning goals during the 2018-19 season. Sitting in second place on the franchise's all-time games played list (212), Rupert has only missed four games since joining the team in 2016-17. Posting a 0.57 points per game average, the London, Ontario native is currently second in Indy Fuel franchise all-time goals (62) and points (120).

The 5-foot-9 185-pound forward has totaled 139 points (73g, 66a) and 305 penalty minutes in 265 ECHL contests with the Indy Fuel and the Orlando Solar Bears. Before turning pro, Rupert played 240 games for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League, helping the team to back-to-back OHL Championships and appearances in the Memorial Cup.

With the signing of Rupert, the Fuel have five forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.