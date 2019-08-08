Forward Zack Andrusiak Added to Steelheads for 2019-20 Season

August 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Zack Andrusiak has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, joining the organization for his first professional season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

"You work your whole life to be a professional hockey player, and I'm really excited to get my start in Idaho," said Andrusiak. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, the city and the fans. I'm excited to get going."

Andrusiak, 21, played 63 games between the Everett Silvertips and Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during the 2018-19 season, boasting 38 goals and 26 assists for 64 points with eight power play goals and one shorthanded goal. The Armstrong, B.C. native finished second on the Silvertips in goals and third in scoring while recording his second-straight 25-goal, 60-point season in the WHL and averaging over one point per game (138 points in 135 games) in that same span. Over his 202 career WHL games beginning in 2014-15, Andrusiak owns 80 goals and 69 assists for 149 points with 19 power play goals while helping the Thunderbirds to the 2017 WHL Championship.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward was acquired by the Silvertips for his goal-scoring prowess, tallying four hat-tricks last season including two-consecutive games with hat-tricks on November 24 and 30 and a season-high four goals on December 29. In his last two seasons, he's posted six hat-tricks, and his goal-scoring ability matched well with the Steelheads to lead him to his first professional contract.

"I've talked to a lot of former players and guys around the league, and everyone has nothing but great things to say. I talked to Coach Sheen and got to know him over the phone. It just sounds like a first-class organization, and I didn't think there'd be any better spot to start my pro career."

"Zack is coming off of back-to-back big seasons in the WHL," said Sheen. "We're very excited to have a player of his caliber joining our team. We're looking for him to be an impact player right from day one."

Andrusiak is the 12th player announced to the Steelheads for the 2019-20 season and third rookie skater. He is also the fourth player signed who did not play with the Steelheads last season.

Forwards (8): Zack Andrusiak (rookie), Freddy Gerard (rookie), Matt Lippa (rookie), Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz (Asst. Captain), Marc-Olivier Roy, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White (Captain)

Defense (4): Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig (Asst. Captain), Jeff King, Eric Sweetman

Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"I'm just excited to get down there, get going with the team and meet my new teammates," said Andrusiak. "It's going to be a little bit of an adjustment going to the professional level and living on my own without being in a billet house, but I'm really excited for it. I think our team can do some great things this year."

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 for the 2019-20 Home Opener against the Wichita Thunder. Season tickets and flex plans for the 2019-20 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.