Admirals Ink Backstop Alex Sakellaropoulos

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Sakellaropoulos, 25, posted a record of 19-5-3-1 record last season in the ECHL for the Adirondack Thunder, notching a 2.38 GAA and .919 save % with 3 shutouts. Sakellaropoulos appeared in 2 AHL games last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 2.90 GAA and .900 save%. He was named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of December 17-22.

The 6'3, 200lbs Tinley Park, IL native has appeared in 35 career ECHL contests over the last 2 seasons between the Adirondack, Quad City, Worcester, and Jacksonville. Sakellaropoulos spent 4 seasons (2013-2017) at NCAA D1 Union College, posting a 40-22-13 career record with a 2.54 GAA and .914 save%. He was a member of Union's 2014 NCAA Division 1 Championship squad. In 2016-2017, Sakellaropoulos was named to the All ECAC second team.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.

