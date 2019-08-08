Arizona State's Anthony Croston Signs with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Anthony Croston to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Croston, 25, comes to Glens Falls following his senior season at Arizona State University. The 6'0, 190-pound forward collected 66 points (25 goals, 41 assists) in 127 games played with the Sun Devils. Croston was an assistant captain from his sophomore through senior season that saw Arizona State make the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

"Anthony was a leader throughout the majority of his college career and that is always something we are looking for," Adirondack Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He was a part of the core group of players at Arizona State. That leadership and offensive effort will hopefully make Anthony's turn to pro a successful one and we are happy to have him on board."

Croston played in the North American Hockey League for two seasons (2013 to 2015), lacing up for the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees. During his time in the NAHL, he picked up 82 points (25 goals, 57 assists) and was a +30 in 119 games played.

Before his two years in the NAHL, Croston played 41 games for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the British Columbia Hockey League. He notched four goals and added nine assists during his lone season in the BCHL.

