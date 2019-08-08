Defenseman Garret Cockerill 11th to Sign with Royals for 2019-20

Reading, PA - Defenseman Garret Cockerill has come to terms on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Thursday. Cockerill joined the Royals in Jan. 2019 and provided one goal, five points and 26 PIM in 18 games. He completed the final two months of the season with Cleveland (AHL) and played in the first six Calder Cup Playoff games (1a, 4 PIM), helping the Monsters advance to the North Division Finals. In the AHL's regular season, he supplied five assists and a plus-two rating in 16 Monsters games.

Cockerill joins Jimmy Mazza as a returner to the Royals defensive corps. The 25-year-old is entering his third professional season.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (4): #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (7): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #17 Brendan Robbins, #21 Frank DiChiara, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "Garret joined us midway through last season and was one of the top defensemen on our team over the couple of months we had him. He contributes on the power play, moves the puck well and plays solid defense. We're happy to have him back for the start of this season in Reading."

Career notes

Before the Royals acquired Cockerill from Jacksonville in January, the Brighton, MI native scored 14 points (4g) in 40 games for the Icemen.

In 2017-18, Cockerill played in 13 games with Northeastern University (1g, 15 pts.), then signed an ECHL deal with Kalamazoo in Dec. 2017. Cockerill scored one goal and six points with Kalamazoo (8 GP) and was loaned to Cleveland, where he added three goals, 14 points and 32 penalty minutes (40 GP).

At Northeastern (2014-17), Cockerill bagged 84 points (19g) in three-plus seasons (122 GP). He led Northeastern's blue line in points as a sophomore (22) and junior (33).

