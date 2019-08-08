Thunder Announces Jersey of Hope

August 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce a special Jersey of Hope for Hockey Fights Cancer Night coming on Friday, November 8th.

Players will wear this one-of-a-kind jersey that will feature names of loved ones who have battled cancer throughout their lives. For just $100, fans can receive four tickets to the game and add a name of your choice on the Jersey of Hope. Only 100 names will be put on the jersey and the deadline to secure this is September 10th.

The Thunder will honor those who have battled cancer during the game. To take advantage of this great opportunity, click here or contact Anthony Benge at the Thunder office.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.