Grizz Sign Stubbs and Mills to Tryout Contracts

West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Dalton Mills and Pleasant Grove native CJ Stubbs have signed tryout contracts with the Utah Grizzlies.

Stubbs, who will turn 25 on August 30th, was born and raised in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He played for Morrisville State College in New York, where he had 43 goals and 60 assists in 98 games from 2016-2019. Stubbs has good size at 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds.

Mills played for the SPHL's Quad City Storm in the 2018-2019 season, scoring 10 goals and 17 assists in 50 games. He previously spent 4 seasons at Concordia College, scoring 21 goals and 18 assists. Mills is 6 feet and 190 pounds.

Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages, including a 6 game pack is available now at the new look utahgrizzlies.com or call the Grizz at (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies open up the 2019-2020 season on October 11th against the Idaho Steelheads. The Grizzlies are proud affiliates of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and AHL's Colorado Eagles.

