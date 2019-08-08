Mavericks Sign Free Agent Forward Jack Walker

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Monday the team signed forward Jack Walker to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season. Walker was a member of the Utah Grizzlies last season.

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Walker scored seven goals and put up 18 assists for 25 points in 38 games for the Grizzlies last season. The 23-year-old also spent time in Europe, playing in 15 games for the Aalborg Pirates of Metal Ligaen, the Danish hockey league, scoring one goal and posting one assist.

"I can't wait to get to Kansas City and getting the season going," Walker said, "I look forward to playing in front of our fans."

Walker was a sixth round pick (#152 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 78 games at the ECHL level, the five-foot-11 179-pound playmaking speedster has put up 54 points on 18 goals and 36 assists with the Rapid City Rush and Utah. He has also spent time in the American Hockey League, playing three games for the Iowa Wild in 2017-18.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

