Wind Surge to Host Part-Time Job Fair on August 17th

The Wichita Wind Surge will host a job fair on Tuesday August 17th from 3:00-7:00pm at Riverfront Stadium.

Available positions include:

Food & Beverage

- Cooks

- Cashiers

- Bartenders

- Dishwashers

- Servers

- Runners

- Hospitality Staff

Anyone interested in applying for a seasonal job should fill out an online application and to schedule an interview time for Tuesday's job fair. Due to the volume of interested candidates, we ask that you use the online system to pre-schedule your interview.

On Tuesday, registered applicants are asked to park in the Maple Street parking lot, and enter through the Maple Street lobby for their interview.

To fill out your application and select your interview time, please click here: https://form.jotform.com/SyndeoHRO/WindSurge_Hiring

