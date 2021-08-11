Wichita Hammers Tulsa with 7 Home Runs in 10-5 Win

TULSA, OK - The Wind Surge powered their way to their fifth straight victory with a team-record 7 home runs on the evening as they hammered Tulsa in game two. Wichita now holds a six game lead over Tulsa in the division standings.

The bats traveled with the team to Tulsa tonight as the Surge belted five home runs in the first four innings to build an 8-0 lead early on. Roy Morales started the hot night with his first home run of the season. Morales' blast was a no-doubt two-run blast to the left field concourse to put Wichita on the board first.

Spencer Steer and Jermaine Palacios followed up Morales with their 10th and 17th home runs respectively with two solo shots and capping a three-run home run first inning.

BJ Boyd added the next four runs with two long balls in the next two innings. Boyd sent a solo shot in the fourth to the opposite field, clearing the left field wall. Boyd added three runs to the Wichita lead on one swing of the bat in the fifth. Boyd crushed a three-run shot outside of the stadium for his 10th home run of the season, and the Wind Surge found themselves ahead 8-0.

While the bats were going, Bryan Sammons kept the Tulsa offense silent during his start. Sammons only allowed one hit and no runs while the Surge built an 8-0 advantage.

The Drillers made up quite a bit of ground on the eight run deficit by plating five runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Alex Phillips made sure Tulsa did not cut anymore into the lead as he pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run. Austin Martin added the cherry on top as he hit his first home run in a Wind Surge uniform in the top of the ninth. Martin, who had been close to hitting his first home run last week, finally hit his first tonight for Wichita's record-breaking sixth home run of the night.

Trey Cabbage added the finishing touches with his 11th of the season and the 7th of the night for the Wind Surge. In the end, the Wind Surge took game two by a final score of 10-5.

Bryan Sammons pitched a scoreless 5.0 innings in his 12th start of the year. Sammons allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five on the night. Alex Phillips stopped the bleeding in the bottom of the eighth inning and kept Tulsa scoreless in the ninth.

NOTES: BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to seven games. The Wind Surge broke a season team record for most home runs in a game with 7 (most recent: 5, 06/06 vs. Northwest Arkansas). Simeon Woods-Richardson has been transferred from temporary inactive roster to the development roster. He recently won the Silver Medal in Tokyo at the Olympic Games. Austin Martin was hit by a pitch twice, he has been hit a Class AA high 19 times this season, including his five with Wichita.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three of the series against the Tulsa Drillers tomorrow evening (8/12). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Tulsa, OK. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (4-4, 4.76 ERA) against Tulsa's RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 9.11 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

