Wichita Surges Past Drillers with 7 Homers

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers outfielder James Outman makes a throw back into the infield during Wednesday's game with Wichita

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers outfielder James Outman makes a throw back into the infield during Wednesday's game with Wichita(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK- The Tulsa Drillers watched the Wichita Wind Surge put on a home run display Wednesday night at ONEOK Field, and it started in the first inning. After scoring three first-inning runs in Tuesday's win, the Wind Surge plated four runs in the first on Wednesday, on the strength of the first three of seven home runs they would hit in the game. Thanks to the big first inning, Wichita never trailed in handing the Drillers a 10-5 defeat.

The first-place Wind Surge has now won the first two games of the six-game series between the two clubs.

The loss dropped the Drillers six games behind Wichita in the Double-A Central North Division standings. They also now trail in the Propeller Series, with the Wind Surge holding an 11 wins to 9 advantage.

Landon Knack made his second start on the mound for the Drillers and retired the game's leadoff batter before issuing a walk. Roy Morales then opened the scoring with a two-run homer. Spencer Steer and Jermaine Palacios added solo homers later in the inning to stake the Wind Surge to a quick 4-0 lead.

Another solo homer from BJ Boyd in the third made it 5-0.

Knack retired the first two hitters in the fourth before Leobaldo Cabrera singled. Austin Drury came on in relief of Knack and hit Austin Martin with a pitch to bring Boyd to the plate. The Wichita left fielder delivered his second home run of the game, and the fifth for Wichita, to put Tulsa in an 8-0 hole.

The Drillers were held to just two hits through the first six innings, but their bats came alive when handed an opportunity to get back into the game in the seventh. Wind Surge reliever Jhonleider Salinas walked the first three batters of the inning to load the bases before being replaced by Mitchell Osnowitz.

Jacob Amaya plated Tulsa's first run with a fielder's choice ground out. From there, Hunter Fedcuccia, Romer Cuadrado, Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas all delivered run-scoring base hits to bring in four more runs and bring the Drillers to within 8-5.

It would be as close as Tulsa would get as Martin and Trey Cabbage completed Wichita's big night at the plate with a pair of solo homers in the ninth to make the final 10-5.

Wichita had more homers than Tulsa had hits as the Drillers were limited to six with four coming in the five-run seventh inning.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The seven home runs were the most for a Drillers opponent since San Antonio hit eight homers on April 11, 2011 in a 23-10 victory at ONEOK Field.

*It was a tough outing for Knack who was brilliant in his Double-A debut last week, allowing just one hit in five shutout innings. The right-hander was charged with six runs on seven hits. He walked just one batter and struck out five in 3.2 innings.

*Yurchak finished the night 0-3, ending his six-game hitting streak. Despite the hitless night, he is still batting .429 in nine games with the Drillers.

*Reliever Cameron Gibbens made his ONEOK Field debut for the Drillers, allowing just one hit in 1.1 innings. Three of his four outs came via strikeouts.

*For Wichita, Boyd finished 2-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four runs driven in.

UP NEXT

The Propeller Series presented by Coors Light between will continue on Thursday, August 12 at 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

The pitching matchup will be Wichita RHP Chris Vallimont (4-4, 4.99 ERA) vs. Tulsa RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 9.11 ERA).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.