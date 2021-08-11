Thompson Leads Riders to Series-Opening Win in Springdale

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders took 10 innings to drop the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-2 in the series opener Wednesday from Arvest Ballpark.

The RoughRiders (51-34) jumped out in front on the second pitch of the game when Bubba Thompson smashed a leadoff home run in the first inning. It was his 12th home run of the year and his fifth to lead off a game. Later in the inning, Blaine Crim crushed a solo home run of his own to make it 2-0. Crim has now hit three home runs in his first seven games in Frisco.

Vinnie Pasquantino put the Naturals (44-41) on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI single, cutting into the Riders lead 2-1.

Northwest Arkansas then tied the game in the fourth when Brewer Hicklen knocked in a run on a single, knotting the contest at 2-2.

The game then went into extras, when Thompson started things again, tripling home Miguel Aparicio off of Josh Dye (3-1) to give Frisco a 3-2 lead. Justin Foscue, who collected two hits in his Double-A debut, then singled Thompson home to increase the advantage to 4-2.

Fernery Ozuna (5-3) threw the last two innings in the win while Daniel Robert threw a shutout inning in his Double-A debut and Noah Bremer added two scoreless frames in relief.

In his second RoughRiders start, Cody Bradford ceded just two runs in five innings while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

The Riders and Naturals continue the series on Thursday, August 12th at 7:05 p.m. Frisco hands RHP Cole Winn (3-3, 2.59) the ball to face off against LHP Foster Griffin (0-1, 3.24).

For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.