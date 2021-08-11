Agustin Ruiz Drives in Seven Runs, Missions Blow out RockHounds 13-4

SAN ANTONIO - In just his second game at the Double-A level, Agustin Ruiz drove in seven runs and collected three extra-base hits during the Missions 13-4 victory Wednesday night.

After failing to score a run Tuesday night, and only recording three hits, the Missions had a scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz led off the ballgame with a double down the left field line. Agustin Ruiz moved him to third base. With Eguy Rosario at bat, he hit a dribbler in between the pitcher's mound and home plate. Ruiz attempted to score but was tagged out at home.

Midland also placed a runner on third base with one out in the first inning. Adrian Martinez walked the lead-off batter, Max Schuemann. A stolen base and a balk moved him to third. Martinez struck out the next batter and forced a ground out to spoil the scoring attempt.

The Missions offense made up for lost time and plated six runs on six hits in the top of the second inning. With one out in the inning, Olivier Basabe doubled to right-center field. Ben Ruta followed that up with an RBI single to put the Missions on the board. With the bases loaded, Esteury Ruiz drove in two runs with a double to right field. Agustin Ruiz followed that up with a two-run single. Lastly, Michael Curry drove in Agustin Ruiz with an RBI single. The Missions jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

After Midland scored a run in the second inning, the San Antonio offense rallied for four more runs in the third inning. Esteury Ruiz drove in a run with a bunt single. Agustin Ruiz drove in two more runs with an RBI double. Lastly, Rosario drove in a run with an RBI single. They increased their lead to 10-1.

The Missions added more insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning. After a double and a walk, Agustin Ruiz continued his incredible night with a three-run home run to make it a 13-1 ballgame. For Ruiz, he finished the night 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, and seven RBI.

Meanwhile, Adrian Martinez put together another solid outing as the Missions starter Wednesday night. He struck out seven batters in six innings while allowing one earned run.

Midland did score three runs off of Henry Henry in the bottom of the seventh inning. But it was far too steep of a comeback attempt for the RockHounds.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio falls to 39-46 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres Prospect): 1-5, RBI, 2 K, E

Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Agustin Ruiz: 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI (Most RBI for a Missions player this season)

The San Antonio Missions continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, August 12th. Right-hander Matt Waldron (0-3, 6.04) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Brady Feigl (6-7, 4.54) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. First pitch will be at 7:00 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

