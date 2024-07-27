Wind Surge Outslug Sod Poodles in 19-Run Saturday Night Affair

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge eclipsed double-digit runs for the second time in July with a 10-9 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN. The Wind Surge did so on 13 hits from seven hitters, four of which tallied multiple hits.

Wichita scored first once again after Carson McCusker slid home in the top of the second after a fielder's choice. Two innings later in the fourth, Jeferson Morales and Tanner Schobel connected on back-to-back home runs to put the Wind Surge up 4-0.

Caleb Roberts led off the home half of the fourth with a solo shot over the right field berm. Kristian Robinson brought in the second Sod Poodles run on a sacrifice fly to center.

Luke Keaschall, a well-known liker of leadoff long balls, pulled one out to left to open the top of the fifth. McCusker also gave another run to Wichita on a sac fly to left, turning the game into a 6-2 Wind Surge advantage. Three more runs would score for the Wind Surge before the stretch on doubles from McCusker and Schobel and a groundout.

Tim Tawa hit his 18th homer of the season, a three-run blast to left to chip away a few runs from the Wichita lead after seven. The momentum stayed with the hosts, who plated four more in the eighth on a pair of two-RBI hits, a single from Jancarlos Cintron, and a double by Tawa. They'd put a man on in the bottom of the ninth before Keaschall and Kyle Bischoff converted a close 3-1 game-ending groundout.

Cory Lewis received his first Double-A win, pushing him to 1-2 with Wichita, after throwing five innings with three hits, two earned runs, and three walks with a season-high six strikeouts. Bischoff also got his first save since being called up last weekend, punching out three batters against two hits over the final one and one-third innings.

The Wind Surge finish their series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN tomorrow, Sunday, July 28, at 6:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

