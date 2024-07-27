Three-Run Sixth Propels Riders to 5-3 Win Over Tulsa, Earn Series Victory

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Tulsa Drillers 5-2 on Saturday evening from Riders Field.

The RoughRiders (16-10, 60-35) threatened early against Tulsa (13-12, 47-47) starter Carlos Duran as they had two reach in both the first and second innings, but were unable to manufacture a run.

Ryan Garcia (8-4) cruised through 3.0 scoreless innings, but Damon Keith broke the scoreless tie with a solo homer to left in the top of the fourth.

Frisco responded in the home half of the fourth inning when Abimelec Ortiz launched an opposite field shot, tying the game at 1-1 with his seventh homer of the season. Daniel Mateo gave the Riders the lead with a two-out RBI single, plating Keyber Rodriguez.

Garcia exited after recording the first out of the sixth inning, spinning 5.1 one-run innings in which he allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Robby Ahlstrom picked up the final two outs of the sixth before going on to allow one unearned run in the seventh.

In the bottom of the sixth, the RoughRiders extended the lead on an Alejandro Osuna RBI single, scoring Frainyer Chavez. Liam Hicks made it a 5-1 advantage with a two-run single that brought Osuna and Jung across the plate.

The Drillers cut the deficit to 5-2 in the top of the seventh. Reid Birlingmair turned in 1.1 scoreless innings with four punchouts while surrendering a hit and a pair of walks.

Tyler Owens earned his eighth save of the year, tossing a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning.

Offensively, the Riders snagged 10 hits with Osuna and Chavez leading the way with two-hit nights. Hicks paced the offense with two RBI as Jung went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 28th. The Riders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (1-1, 5.40) against RHP Kendall Williams (4-9, 6.75) for the Drillers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.