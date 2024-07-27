Offensive Struggles Continue for Tulsa in Loss to Frisco

FRISCO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers offensive woes continued on Saturday night. The Drillers entered the game scoring just 13 runs in six games of their current road trip, and they missed more scoring opportunities on Saturday in a 5-2 loss in game five of the six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders. Tulsa finished the game by stranding 12 runners on base and was 0-10 with runners in scoring position.

The result clinched the series win for Frisco and gave Tulsa its sixth series loss of the season and its fourth on the road.

For the second straight night, the Tulsa starting pitcher kept the game scoreless through the early innings. Through 2.2 innings, Carlos Duran held the RoughRiders without a run with five strikeouts in 57 pitches thrown. Ben Harris entered the game to record the final out of the third inning.

Damon Keith led off the fourth by giving the Drillers just their second lead of the series with a solo home run.

Abimelec Ortiz delivered a solo home run in Frisco's half of the fourth inning to tie the game. Daniel Mateo delivered an RBI single to drive in a second run in the inning for the RoughRiders.

Frisco extended its lead in the sixth inning on four base hits and a two-base throwing error to up the lead to 5-1.

The Drillers saw their best opportunity to get back into the game in the seventh inning. Tulsa had runners at second and third base when Taylor Young struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt. Young began running towards first base and was hit with the throw from catcher Liam Hicks, which allowed Bubba Alleyne to score from third base. Keith followed by drawing a two-out walk to load the bases, but the inning ended on a strikeout from Griffin Lockwood-Powell.

The Drillers loaded the bases again in the eighth inning but stranded all three runners when Young struck out for the third out.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The home run from Keith was his eighth of the season and his fourth in July, which is tied for the most in the Texas League.

*Reliever Harris was charged with the loss as he gave up two runs in one inning pitched. Two of the three outs recorded by Harris were pickoffs caught stealing on runners at first base.

*Tulsa hitters struck out 15 times, marking the 48th game that the Drillers have struck out 10 or more times.

*Dalton Rushing made the start in left field for the second time in his professional career. The only other time was a week earlier, on July 20. Duran also made the start on the mound in that game.

*Tulsa finished 3-5 on the base paths with Alleyne, Jose Ramos and Alex Freeland, each swiping a bag.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will conclude their series in Frisco on Sunday evening with game six of the series with the RoughRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Kendall Williams (4-9, 6.75 ERA)

Frisco - RHP Winston Santos (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

