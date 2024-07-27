Travs Rally But Fall in 10 Innings

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR-The Arkansas Travelers came back from three runs down to force extra innings but dropped a 6-5 decision in 10 innings to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night. Peyton Wilson connected for a soft walk-off hit with two out in the last of the 10th to end the game. Travis Kuhn pitched a scoreless ninth to force extra innings and nearly delivered another scoreless inning that would have prolonged the game. The Travs trailed nearly the entire night, tying the score with two out in the top of the ninth, but never held the lead.

Moments That Mattered

* Victor Labrada rocked a two-run double with two out in the fourth inning to bring Arkansas within a run.

* Down two in the ninth, Brock Rodden opened the frame with a no doubt home run. A pair of walks with one out put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. With two strikes and two out, Labrada raced home on a wild pitch to tie the score.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Victor Labrada: 1-3, BB, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Reid Morgan: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Ben Williamson singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 13. That is the longest hitting streak of the year by a Traveler and the third longest hitting streak in the Texas League this season.

* Arkansas is now 6-5 in extra inning games this year.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with RHP Logan Evans (8-2, 2.17) making the start against RHP Mason Barnett (4-6, 5.25). First pitch is set for 1:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

