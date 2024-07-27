Matthews' Mammoth Homer Not Enough, Cards Win in Seven

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Following a delay of two hours and 31 minutes, the Cardinals employed a late rally to stymie the Hooks, 4-2, in a rain-shortened seven inning contest Friday night at Hammons Field.

In the third, Brice Matthews turned around a 1-0 deficit by launching a two-run home run over the manual scoreboard in left field. Matthews' 11th long ball of the season, and his fourth homer over the last nine games, traveled 425 feet with an exit velocity of 106 miles per hour.

Brice Matthews. Crusher of baseballs. pic.twitter.com/3uiefdCM8h - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 27, 2024

Matthews, Houston's first-round pick from last year, is batting .435 with 2 doubles and three home runs in his previous six contests.

James Hicks turned in a sturdy start for the Hooks, holding Springfield to a solo home run in five innings. Hicks was aided by left-fielder Colin Barber, who made a marvelous diving catch to take away two Cardinal runs in the fourth.

Light work for Colin in left field pic.twitter.com/ZNcFCizoTk - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 27, 2024

Springfield rallied for three in the sixth, with its lone hit being a two-out single from Noah Medlinger. The effort was fueled by a hit-by-pitch, two walks, two balks and a sac bunt.

