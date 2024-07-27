Alex Cornwell Impresses in Friday Night Gem

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (53-41) took down the Corpus Christi Hooks by a 4-2 final on Friday night. After a lengthy rain delay, Cardinals starter Alex Cornwell struck out a season-high nine batters en route to a seven-inning victory.

Decisions:

W: Alex Cornwell (5-2)

L: Jaime Melendez (0-2)

S: Andrew Marrero (3)

Notables:

Friday night's game started after a two-hour and 31-minute rain delay.

Matt Lloyd launched his team-leading 14th home run of the season in the first inning. He entered play on Friday tied for fifth in homers in the Texas League.

Mike Antico stole the 150th base of his Minor League career on Friday with a swipe of second base. He is the Springfield franchise leader with 99 at the Double-A level.

The Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the sixth without putting the ball in play: Nathan Church HBP, Matt Lloyd BB followed by back-to-back balks.

Dakota Harris laid down a safety squeeze to give the Cardinals a lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Springfield is a season-high twelve games over .500.

On Deck:

Saturday, July 27: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-2, 3.29) vs CC RHP Miguel Ullola (5-5, 4.59)

Christmas in July night two, American National Insurance David Freese Santa Bobblehead giveaway (2,000)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.