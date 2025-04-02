Cardinals Announce Hammons Field Upgrades for 2025

SPRINGFIELD, MO - With Opening Day just around the corner on Friday, April 4, the Springfield Cardinals and the City of Springfield are excited to announce that Hammons Field is currently undergoing the largest renovation in stadium history. Over four million dollars in upgrades spread across various projects continues to be invested in the ballpark since the end of the 2024 season. These improvements are possible thanks to the City of Springfield's purchase of Hammons Field in 2023.

"We could not be more thrilled to bring an unprecedented scale of new and exciting improvements to the ballpark throughout the year," Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "Thanks to our partnership with the City of Springfield and the largest investment in stadium history, we're further raising the bar when it comes to providing an unmatched fan experience and a premier facility for our community, while simultaneously making the stadium improvements necessary to ensure the future of Minor League Baseball at Hammons Field."

New for Opening Day:

For the first time since its opening, Hammons Field has a brand-new audio system. With the exact same speakers as St. Louis's Busch Stadium, the new system represents a massive upgrade over the previous speakers that will drastically enhance the fan experience through sound quality and clarity, volume control and more. New speakers now fill the entire concourse and the outfield berm for fans to enjoy the best audio in Minor League Baseball no matter where they sit.

Hammons Field party decks have been revamped with brand-new premium 4-top seating now available. Each party deck now includes at least one 4-Top style seating option, providing additional comfort and another tabletop for fans to utilize while enjoying an all-you-can-eat buffet for up to 40 people just like before. Party Deck booking is available now at SpringfieldCardinals.com and by phone by calling (417) 863-0395.

The Springnet Champions Club has been modified to include sliding doors into adjacent suites, allowing the upscale club to accommodate even larger groups moving forward. The exclusive climate-controlled premium location on the first-base side of the ballpark still offers access to a private buffet, a full-service bar, TVs and a private outdoor seating area.

Additionally, a brand-new fan experience area has been added along the third base side of the main concourse. The Brightspeed eSports Gaming Zone is a fully equipped video gaming center in partnership with Contender eSports. Fans can play a variety of video games on PCs from Fortnite and Rocket League to Fall Guys and Roblox during Springfield Cardinals games. To celebrate the launch of the Brightspeed eSports Gaming Zone, fans can try it out for free during Opening Weekend from April 4 to 6, courtesy of Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber builder empowering families and businesses with reliable super-fast internet connectivity. For the remainder of the season, fans can purchase time blocks for gaming at the ballpark for only $5 per 30 minutes.

The facilities at Hammons Field have undergone durability upgrades to ensure that the ballpark ballpark is compliant with Major League Baseball's facility standards and can continue to host Minor League Baseball in Springfield for years to come. The home clubhouse had new carpet installed over the winter and has been upgraded with new locker seating for each player. The roofing and brick of our buildings and steel around the ballpark have been restored and fortified. Hammons Field parking lots have also been resealed.

New for fans to use while at the ballpark is our brand-new Digital GameDay Guide. Available at SpringfieldCardinals.com, the GameDay Guide will serve as a virtual mobile tour guide to Hammons Field. Fans can see where to find food and drinks throughout the ballpark, find the best hangout spots, learn more about the franchise and promotions and read the latest stories on favorite players with our digital program.

With fan favorite concessions coming back to the ballpark in 2025 like Nachos Supreme and Bacon Wrapped Pork Skewers, we're excited to introduce a new signature sandwich: the Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack. Only available in Springfield, the Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack features ranch dressing, chicken strips, mac and cheese, french fries, nacho cheese and pickles on a brioche bun. The Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack will be available at the Home Plate Concessions stand during all Springfield Cardinals home games. A new BBQ Pretzel Dog (in Suites and at the Suite Spot only) and a Cashew Eggroll Dog (Cashew Chickens nights only) will highlights 2025. Stay tuned for more fun concessions, including dessert and specialty items, to be introduced throughout the season.

Ongoing 2025 improvements:

While Hammons Field continues to be worked on, here's what's planned to come during the 2025 season. The third level of Hammons Field is currently undergoing a complete overhaul. With four brand-new luxury suites under construction, fans will be able to enjoy a Cardinals game like never before with private outdoor seating, new TVs and dining and lounge furniture in each suite while in the comfort of a new heating and cooling system. All field-facing windows will be new, from the floor to the ceiling, to provide a one-of-a-kind view of the game. Each suite is twice as large as the ones we currently have at the ballpark, with space to accommodate groups of 25-40 people. Booking of our new suites is available for games starting June 10. Call the Cardinals front office at (417) 863-0395 to inquire today. The new third level will also feature new radio booths and a working press area.

A new hybrid general admission and private rental area is coming to the ballpark this season. The Hambey Home Run Deck will be affixed above the visiting bullpen in left field, complete with comfortable outdoor furniture for fans to take in the game from an open-air area never previously accessible. The deck will be available to book for a private group or, when vacant, to all fans to come and go throughout a game.

Cardinals Baseball returns for a 69-game regular season schedule starting on Friday April 4. Fans can get tickets, see the promotional calendar and snag a RED Access Membership right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com. For any questions, contact the front office by calling (417) 863-0395.

