Royals Top Prospect Jac Caglianone Powers Naturals Prospect Laden Roster

April 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Kansas City Royals have announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' preliminary roster for the 2025 season, and it features five of the top seven prospects in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. That list includes Jac Caglianone, the Royals top overall prospect, as well as Carter Jensen (No. 3), Ben Kudrna (No. 4), Gavin Cross (No. 6), and Steven Zobac (No. 7). All but Caglianone spent time with the Naturals in 2024.

The 28-man breaking roster features a mix of newcomers and returners as 13 players that are listed on the initial roster have previously donned a Naturals uniform. Returning players include pitchers Ryan Brady, Brandon Johnson, Ben Kudrna, Anderson Paulino, Beck Way, and Steven Zobac along with position players Kale Emshoff, Kyle Hayes, Carter Jensen, Jack Pineda, Peyton Wilson, Gavin Cross, and Diego Hernandez.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals initial roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (15):

RHP Ethan Bosacker, RHP Ryan Brady, RHP Natanael Garabitos, RHP Ryan Hendrix, RHP Brandon Johnson, RHP Ben Kudrna, LHP Chazz Martinez, LHP Hunter Owen, RHP Anderson Paulino, LHP Ryan Ramsey, LHP Oscar Rayo, RHP Ben Sears, RHP Beck Way, RHP Henry Williams, RHP Steven ZobacInfielders (5):

Jac Caglianone (L), Dustin Dickerson (R), Jack Pineda (L), Sam Ruta (L), Peyton Wilson (S)

Catchers (3):

Kale Emshoff (R), Kyle Hayes (R), Carter Jensen (L)

Outfielders (5):

Gavin Cross (L), Diego Hernandez (L), Spencer Nivens (L), Connor Scott (L), Brett Squires (L)

An official Opening Day roster will be finalized prior to the 2025 season opener against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th. The Naturals home opener is on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including single game tickets, ticket packages, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.