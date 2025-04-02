2025 Cardinals Opening Day FAQ

April 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Opening Day at Hammons Field is set for 6:35 PM on Friday, April 4, 2025 against the Wichita Wind Surge. Here's everything you need to know when making your way to ballpark or tuning in to the first game of the year. When is Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

Opening Day is on Friday, April 4 at Hammons Field. Gates open at 5:35 PM. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Who is playing on Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

The Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge, Texas League Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals Opening Day roster is available here. Where do I buy tickets for Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

Single-game tickets are still available for purchase online through this link. We also highly recommend signing up for the best deal in Minor League Baseball, RED Access which gets you exclusive perks and Opening Day Tickets. To learn more, click here. Where do I park? How much is parking?

You can park at the main parking lot across Trafficway Street, right by the ballpark. Parking is $10 with proceeds going to ballpark improvements. What promotions are running on Opening Day?

Prior to the game, Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks will present a pre-game truck parade where each player will be valeted onto the field as a part of our Opening Day ceremonies. There will also be a postgame fireworks show. What is the KY3 65 Degree Guarantee?

We guarantee that the temperature at Hammons Field will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start (approx. 6:00 PM). If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 4 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during the month of April, courtesy of KY3! What happens if it rains?

The Springfield Cardinals will make every attempt to play the game on Friday, which occasionally results in a lengthy delay. In the event of a rain delay or a rainout, please follow the directions posted on our website, social media channels and/or announced at the game. Tickets for games that did not reach the requirement for an official game (after 5 completed innings or 4.5 innings if the Springfield Cardinals are in the lead) will be eligible for a rainout exchange. Information regarding the exchange will be announced at the affected game and posted on our website. What is the GameDay Guide? Where can I get a Gameday Program?

The GameDay Guide is your one-stop shop for all things Hammons Field. Find the gameday program with exclusive stories and info, a virtual rundown of everything inside the ballpark and a ton more goodies. Find the Gameday Guide. Who is starting on Opening Day? 12 Cardinals prospect Tekoah Roby has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter for Springfield. You can learn more about him, see highlights and view his stats here. When available, game notes with more information on the team and daily storylines can be read here. You can learn more about the 2025 team here. What can I bring into Hammons Field?

No bag or item larger than 5"x9" will be permitted inside the stadium unless it is a clear bag. Hard-sided coolers and glass containers are not allowed. The Cardinals will not allow any exceptions outside of the following:

Clear bags: Clear bags will be available for purchase in the Team Store pending availability. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Diaper bag accompanying an infant

Approved medical bag

Blankets

Small personal clutch no greater than 5"x9"

One factory sealed water bottle per person

No outside food is allowed into the ballpark. What is new at Hammons Field for 2025?

We have made numerous improvements to the ballpark including new speakers, new seating and new concessions. You can find all that information at this link here. What is the Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack?

The Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack is Springfield's new signature sandwich, available behind home plate. It features ranch dressing, chicken strips, mac and cheese, french fries, nacho cheese and pickles stacked high on a brioche bun. Learn more about the sandwich here. Where can I watch/listen to Springfield Cardinals Opening Day?

If you can't make it to Hammons Field, the game is viewable at no charge on the Bally Live app (Download on Android, Download on iPhone) or through an internet browser. You can also listen to an audio feed of the game locally on Classic Rock 106.7, our website here, or through the MiLB Mobile App (Download on Android, Download on iPhone).

