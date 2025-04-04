Opening Day April 4 Postponed

April 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Friday night's Opening Day game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Wichita Wind Surge at Hammons Field has been postponed due to rain.

Tickets to Friday's game can be exchanged to any 2025 Springfield Cardinals regular season home game. Details on how to exchange are listed below. In addition to this weekend, the Cardinals will be back at home this month from April 15-19. Don't miss the first Springfield Cashew Chickens game of the season on Tuesday, April 17, Friday fireworks on April 18 and the first-ever scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, April 19.

Friday's game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 6. Game one of Sunday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 1:05 PM first pitch. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length. One ticket will be good for both games.

Come celebrate Opening Weekend at Hammons Field as this Sunday is Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday where kids receive free Hiland Dairy ice cream before the game and can run the bases after the game thanks to MOST 529.

Saturday's nine-inning game on April 5 is still on as scheduled for 6:05 PM. Gates open at 5:05 PM. Make sure to stick around after the game for our first postgame fireworks show of the 2025 season to celebrate Opening Weekend.

KY3 65 DEGREE GUARANTEE

As a part of our promotion with KY3, game time temperature on Friday was not at least 65 degrees, meaning every Friday ticketholder gets a voucher for any Springfield Cardinals home game in April 2025. To redeem, call the front office at (417) 863-0395, visit the box office on gamedays or the front office Monday - Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

TO REDEEM RAINOUT TICKETS

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395.

