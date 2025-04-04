April 4 - Frisco RoughRiders Game Notes

OPENING ACT: Opening their 22nd season in franchise history today, the RoughRiders are 12-9 on Opening Day games. Including this year against Corpus Christi, the RoughRiders have begun 14 of their 22 seasons at home. An average of 4.7 players per Opening Day lineup (99 total) have gone on to make their MLB debut. Since 2005, the Riders have welcomed 106,532 fans in 13 home season openers for an average of 8,195 per game (7,748 is fixed-seating capacity). Last season, Frisco began the season with a 6-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on the road. Dane Acker threw 4.2 innings of one-run ball while Kellen Strahm and Josh Hatcher both drove in two runs. After last season finished, Acker's career 2.95 ERA with the RoughRiders is the best in franchise history (min. 140 IP).

BEST REGULAR SEASON EVER: The RoughRiders finished the 2024 regular season with a franchise record for the best winning percentage (.609). The 2024 Riders finished third in franchise history in steals (150) and fifth in walks (481). On the pitching side, they finished third in ERA (3.67), they allowed the fewest hits in a full season (not including the 119-game 2021 season), with 1,032, tied for the lowest batting average against in a full season (.231) and third in strikeouts (1,253).

SOUTHERN SUCCESS: In order to achieve their record season, the Riders were very good against their South Division opponents, going 59-31 against their division teams. The only problem was that they went just 6-12 against Midland while they went a combined 53-19 against Corpus Christi, Amarillo and San Antonio. Against Midland, the Riders hit just .219/.291/.305/.596 with seven home runs in 18 games and averaged 2.4 runs per game. Only Alejandro Osuna (.909), Max Acosta (.820), Cody Freeman (.785) and Cooper Johnson (.771) had an OPS above .700 against Midland.

ABIME-LECTRIC ORTIZ: Abimelec Ortiz ended the year on fire for the RoughRiders. In his last 48 games, Ortiz hit .321/.413/.592/1.005 with nine doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 28 walks. After July 10th, in those 48 games, he is fourth in average (.321), first in OPS (1.005), tied for first in RBIs (38) and first in home runs (13). During that span, he paced all of Double-A in OPS as well. In his last 29 games, he batted .364 (40-for-110)/.470/.710/1.170 with five doubles, 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, 21 walks, 24 strikeouts and 27 runs scored. Entering into June 23rd's game, he was hitting .179 with a .550 OPS. After, he hit .307 with a .954 OPS, raising his batting average to .243 and a .760 OPS.

HOME COOKING: The RoughRiders were fantastic at home this year, going 44-24 at Riders Field this season. At home this season, Frisco had a +69 run differential, a 3.88 ERA and averaged 5.2 runs per game with a .743 OPS. On the road, Frisco went 39-30 with a 3.46 ERA, but a +35 run differential while averaging 4.3 runs per game and owning a .695 OPS (3rd in the league). Cody Freeman had 10 of his 14 home runs at home while Abimelec Ortiz hit 10 of his 18 homers at Riders Field. Ortiz batted .303/.392/.524/.916 at home.

CLASS OF THE LEAGUE: Since 2021, the RoughRiders have been one of the best teams in the Texas League. Over the last four seasons, Frisco has a 286-245 (.539) record. Their .539 winning percentage is first in the South Division and second in the Texas League to Arkansas (.544) during that span. On the opposite end, Corpus Christi has been the worst team in the Texas League over the last four years, going 239-291 (.451).

VERSUS THE CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS: The Riders dominated Corpus Christi last season, going 17-7 against the Hooks. This was in large part due to their dominance on the mound, owning a 3.01 ERA (71ER/212.0IP) in their 24 head-to-head meetings a year ago. Emiliano Teodo allowed just two earned runs over 19.0 innings (0.95 ERA) in four starts with 26 strikeouts against the Hooks. The meetings did not see a lot of offense as the Riders owned a .209/.309/.333/.642 slashline head-to-head, but Corpus hit just .206/.301/.327/.628. Since 2021, the Riders are 45-32 against Corpus Christi despite their losing record against the Hooks in their franchise history (269-278).

WE'RE GOING PROSPECTING: The RoughRiders have nine players in MLB Pipeline's Rangers Top 30 Prospects rankings to start 2025. Sebastian Walcott (No. 1) headlines the bunch and is the only member of the top 100 as well (No. 17). On the mound, Winston Santos (No. 5), Kohl Drake (No. 13), Mitch Bratt (No. 21) and Josh Stephan (No. 22) all slot into the starting rotation while Skyler Hales (No. 25) will work from the bullpen. On offense, outfielder Alejandro Osuna (No. 8) and first baseman/outfielder Abimelec Ortiz (No. 14) round out the nine players.

FAMILIAR FACES IN FRISCO: The RoughRiders welcome a remarkable 23 returning players in 2025 and will have just two players on the roster (infielder Cam Cauley and catcher Ian Moller) that have yet to make their Double-A debut.

