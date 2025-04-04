Travs Drop Season Opener

April 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Midland, TX - Caleb Cali and Victor Labrada posted multi-hit games but the Arkansas Travelers dropped their season opener to the Midland RockHounds, 7-5 on Friday night. The Travs led twice in the game but Midland immediately rallied both times and took the lead for good in the fifth inning. In his first Double-A game, Cali connected for three singles and drove in a pair. Labrada had a two hit game and Brock Rodden added two RBIs on a pair of sacrifice flies.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took their second lead of the night on a Rodden sac fly in the fifth. Cali added an RBI single later in the inning for a two-run lead.

* Midland rallied in the bottom of the fifth scoring five times. All five runs scored with anyone swinging the bat via two hit by pitch and three walks, all with the bases loaded.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Victor Labrada: 2-5, run

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-5, 2 RBI

* RHP Taylor Floyd: 2.1 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Five players in the Travs lineup were making their Double-A debuts.

* Travs pitchers gave out 10 free baserunners (8 walks, 2 HBP).

Up Next

The series in Midland continues on Saturday night with first pitch set for 7:00. RH Dylan File starts for Arkansas against RH Luis Morales. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

