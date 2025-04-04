Four-Run Fourth Holds off Rain, Sod Poodles on Opening Day of 2025

April 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - A four-run fourth inning was enough to hold off both the rain and the Amarillo Sod Poodles on the way to a 5-4 Opening Day victory for the Missions. The eventful day was highlighted by a two-hit performance from Devin Ortiz, including a solo home run and an RBI single that proved to be the game-winner

After getting off to a hot start and pitching two-shutout innings, Missions starter Jagger Haynes got into a jam allowing two bases-loaded walks in the third, putting Amarillo ahead and prompting manager Luke Montz to reach into his bullpen. Manuel Castro entered the game with the bases loaded and one out but proceeded to get the next two outs, one via strikeout, to escape the jam.

Down two in the bottom of the third, the Missions offense got to work. Devin Ortiz connected with an off-speed pitch off Sod Poodles starter Dylan Ray, sending it 378ft over the left field wall. This inched the Missions closer.

Anthony Vilar took a walk to lead off the fourth. Moisés Gómez followed suit with a one out single. Then Ethan Salas reached on an error, allowing Vilar to score and tie the game 2-2. A wild pitch then scored Gómez, giving San Antonio the lead 3-2. Salas later scored on a single by Marcos Castañon. The scoring was capped off by Ortiz's RBI single resulting in a 5-2 lead by the time the fourth was complete.

Despite two runs being scored by Amarillo in the sixth thanks to an Andy Weber triple, the five runs held up as the Missions bullpen shut down the Sod Poodles. Jackson Wolf picked up the win, but seven Missions relievers combined to secure the victory.

In the ninth inning, Amarillo threatened by loading the bases, but Bradgley Rodriguez froze Kristian Robinson at the plate and gave San Antonio an Opening Day win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their Opening Series vs Amarillo on Saturday at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. as Henry Bàez takes the mound for the Missions against Avery Short of Amarillo. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks, courtesy of Bud Light.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.