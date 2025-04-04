Amarillo Sod Poodles Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles on behalf of the Arizona Diamondbacks are excited to announce the Opening Day roster for 2025. With the team set to begin the season tonight in San Antonio, fans can look forward to seeing a mix of familiar names along with exciting young talent.

Featured among the 26 Diamondbacks farmhands selected to Amarillo's active roster include six of Arizona's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Top prospects include:

Tommy Troy (#8)

LuJames Groover (#10)

Spencer Giesting (#18)

Dylan Ray (#20)

Gavin Conticello (#24)

Roman Angelo (#26)

Sod Poodles fans will recognize some familiar faces with a total of 15 former Soddies rounding out the 2025 Opening Day active roster.

PITCHERS (14)

Luke Albright*

Jhosmer Alvarez*

Roman Angelo#

Alec Baker*

Zach Barnes*

Jose Cabrera

Spencer Giesting*#

Cesar Gomez

Gerardo Gutierrez*

Alfred Morillo

Dylan Ray*#

Zane Russell

Landon Sims

Avery Short

CATCHERS (2)

Jeremiah Boyd

Christian Cerda*

INFIELDERS (6)

LuJames Groover*#

Jose Fernandez*

Tommy Troy#

Jesus Valdez*

Jean Walters*

Andy Weber*

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Gavin Conticello*#

Jack Hurley

Caleb Roberts*

Kristian Robinson*

*= former Sod Poodle

#= D-Backs Top-30 Prospect (MLB Pipeline)

Tune in tonight to catch the first of 138 broadcasts for the 2025 season, with first pitch in San Antonio scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT, streaming live on 102.9 FM Panhandle Sports Star and on MiLB.TV.

Fans can get their first look in-person at the 2025 Sod Poodles when they open at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, April 8. In addition to the Soddies being back in town, a post-game fireworks show will conclude the night's events. Tickets for the home opener against the Springfield Cardinals can be purchased HERE or at the HODGETOWN box office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.