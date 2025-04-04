Hooks Take Opening Night

April 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - The Hooks opened their 20th season of play with a 7-5 triumph over the RoughRiders on a chilly Friday night in Frisco.

In addition to coaxing seven free passes, Corpus Christi generated 12 hits, with half of those knocks going for extra bases.

Pascanel Ferreras reached base all five times, recording four singles and a pair of RBIs. Luis Castro went 1-for-2 with three walks out of the lead-off spot in his Astros system debut.

Miguel Palma cracked a pair of doubles and plated a run in the seventh.

The Hooks also benefited from solo home runs by their seventh and ninth hitters as Ryan Wrobleski and Logan Cerny went deep in the fourth and sixth, respectively.

Colin Barber started the scoring and helped the Hooks rebound from a 2-0 deficit with an RBI double in the third.

Nic Swanson, who went 3 1/3 innings in his Opening Night start, was relieved by Tyler Guilfoil, Anderson Bido, and Wilmy Sanchez.

Guilfoil struck out four and teamed with Bido to hold Frisco to one hit from the fourth through the eighth.

Sanchez earned a five-out save in his Double-A debut. The 21-year-old struck out three on the night, delivering a win for Ricky Rivera in his debut as Hooks manager.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.