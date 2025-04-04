Riders Fall to Corpus on Opening Day

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell on Opening Day 7-5 to the Corpus Christi Hooks from Riders Field.

The Riders (0-1) took the lead early on a two-run home run from Cooper Johnson in the second inning before the Hooks (1-0) countered with two of their own in the top of the third to tie the game.

In the bottom of the third, Sebastian Walcott doubled home Frainyer Chavez to give the Riders the lead and Josh Hatcher ripped an RBI single to put Frisco up 4-2.

The Hooks then scored four unanswered runs over the next four innings, highlighted by solo home runs from Ryan Wrobleski and Logan Cerny.

Frisco pulled a run closer in the eighth on an Aaron Zavala RBI groundout, to make it 7-5.

Tyler Guilfoil (1-0) captured the win, throwing two scoreless innings and Wilmy Sanchez took home the save with 1.2 innings from the bullpen.

In his start, Winston Santos fired 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one. Ben Anderson (0-1) was saddled with the loss, ceding four runs over his 3.2 innings.

Travis MacGregor tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in his Riders debut, allowing just one base runner on a walk while whiffing two.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders swiped four bases in the loss, all of them in the first five innings.

-Hatcher went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

-The Riders are now 12-10 on Opening Day.

The RoughRiders and Hooks are back in action for game two of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 5th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, -.--) against RHP James Hicks (0-0, -.--).

On Saturday, the RoughRiders will host a Team Autograph Session presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet before the game and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Plus, bring your to kids out to run the bases after the game like the RoughRiders do presented by Raising Cane's.

Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns to Riders Field on Sunday with pregame catch on the field. Have your dog join the fun with Bark in the Park, where dogs get in free with a ticketed human. The final day of the weekend will also include Mascot Mayhem, during which local mascots will flock to Riders Field! Mascots include Biscuit (Allen Americans), Walnut and Rufus (Play Frisco), Boots (Trinity FC) and Lightning (Dallas Wings).

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

