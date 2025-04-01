Springfield Cardinals Release New Signature Sandwich at Hammons Field

April 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

The Springfield Cardinals are excited for fans to try their brand new signature sandwich starting on Opening Day April 4, 2025.

Introducing the Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack. Only available in Springfield, the Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack features ranch dressing, chicken strips, mac and cheese, french fries, nacho cheese and pickles stacked high on a brioche bun. The Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack will be available at the Home Plate Concessions stand during all Springfield Cardinals home games in 2025 for only $9.99.

The Cheesy Chicken Mac Stack is Springfield's new signature sandwich, only available at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals open the season with a three-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). Beginning with Opening Day on Friday, enjoy two fireworks shows (one on Saturday) and a Sunday matinee at the ballpark to celebrate the start of a brand new season. For tickets, visit this link here. To learn more about RED Access Memberships, which include tickets to Opening Day, at least ten games in 2025 and a general admission card good for any Springfield Cardinals regular season game, visit this link here.

