Tink Hence Returns, Max Rajcic Follows in Pitching Showcase

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tink Hence, Max Rajcic and Jack Ralston combined to deliver the Cardinals' 5th shutout of the season and Springfield scored three times in the bottom of the 6th inning as the Cards defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-0 on Saturday night at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have now won 15 of their last 20 overall and 12 of their last 15 at home.

Decisions:

W: Max Rajcic (8-8)

L: Miguel Ullola (5-6)

Notables:

The 4-0 victory was Springfield's 5th shutout of the season.

Making his first start since June 23, Tink Hence fired 1.2 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Hence hit 99 MPH during his outing.

In his first career relief appearance, Max Rajcic struck out 7 and allowed just 3 hits over 6.1 IP to pick up his team-high 8th win of the season.

The Cardinals scored 3 times in the bottom of the 6th inning for the second straight night.

With Jeremy Rivas' home run the Cardinals have now homered in 13 of their last 15 games.

With a 7th-inning single, Chandler Redmond extended his hitting streak to a season-high 8 games.

Nathan Church extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games with an RBI double in the 6th He drove in two on the night.

On Deck:

Sunday, July 28: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (4-0, 1.73 ERA) vs CC RHP Jose Fleury (0-3, 5.46 ERA)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from July 27, 2024

