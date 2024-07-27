Strong Pitching Effort Carries Travs

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR- Juan Mercedes dealt 5.2 innings of one-run ball and three relievers combined to not allow a run over the final 10 outs as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 3-1 on Friday night. The victory evened this series at two games apiece with the Travs coming from behind for the victory. Mercedes earned his second straight win registering five strikeouts and no walks. Troy Taylor threw the ninth for his 12th save of the year after Luis Curvelo (0.2 IP) and Garrett Davila (1.2 IP) got it to the final inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Anchia broke a one-all tie in the fourth with a ground ball double into the left field corner scoring Ben Ramirez for the lead.

* Davila entered with the tying runs on base and one out in the seventh inning but secured a strikeout and a groundout to end the Naturals' threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 5.2 IP, 3 H, R, 5 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: 1.2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Ben Williamson singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 12. That is tied for the longest hitting streak of the year by a Traveler.

* Taylor's 12 saves are the second most in the Texas League.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Michael Morales (0-1, 7.47) making the start against RHP Ben Kudrna (4-5, 3.49 in A+). First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

