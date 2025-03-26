Know Before You Go - Razorbacks vs. Tigers

March 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tuesday's game versus Grambling State University is SOLD OUT

Gates Open at 4:00 PM ; First Pitch is scheduled for 6:00.

CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park is a Cashless Facility. Patrons will be able to exchange cash for an in-park gift card at the Information Booth near the Home Plate Gate.

Parking is $10 per car in the official DSP parking lot west of the Broadway Bridge. Only cashless payments are accepted in this lot. Parking passes for Travelers Ticket Plan Holders are NOT valid for this game.

Our Clear Bag Policy is in effect. Clear bags (plastic, vinyl or PVC) must not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" in size. Small clutch purses (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5") and one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar) are permitted.

Lawn Chairs and blankets are allowed inside Dickey-Stephens Park. However, chairs ARE NOT permitted in the Beer Garden.

Have your Print-at-Home Ticket printed or your Mobile Ticket saved to your phone before arriving. Please call (501) 664-1555 if you are having any issues with digital or PAH tickets.

No outside Food or Beverage is allowed into Dickey-Stephens Park.

All forms of Smoking are prohibited inside the stadium, including vaping. For fans who wish to smoke, a designated area will be available outside the ballpark.

Cameras with tripods, monopods and/or detachable lenses (longer than 6 inches) are not allowed. Guests seen with these items will be asked to return them to their car before entering.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

Texas League Stories from March 26, 2025

