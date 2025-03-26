Rangers Announce 2025 RoughRiders Break Camp Roster

FRISCO, Texas - In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce their 2025 Break Camp Roster, headlined by nine Rangers top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Rangers top prospect, shortstop Sebastian Walcott, makes his highly-anticipated return to Frisco after an electrifying five-game stint in 2024. The 19-year-old from The Bahamas was a High-A South Atlantic League All-Star and Futures Game selection in 2024.

2024 Tom Grieve Player of the Year Alejandro Osuna (No. 8 prospect) will start in Frisco after earning Texas League All-Star honors in 2024. Following his promotion from High-A Hickory on June 28, Osuna led the league in hits (72), runs (46) and doubles (18).

The starting tandem of RHP Winston Santos (No. 5) and LHP Kohl Drake (No. 13) also returns to open 2025. Santos held opponents to a .221 batting average in 2024 while Drake struck out 148 batters, the most by a Rangers prospect since RoughRiders pitcher Cody Buckel in 2012.

Other ranked Rangers prospects on the roster include 1B Abimelec Ortiz (No. 14), SS Cam Cauley (No. 19), LHP Mitch Bratt (No. 21), RHP Josh Stephan (No. 22), RHP Skylar Hales (No. 26). Cauley is the lone newcomer to the group after clubbing 35 extra-base hits and stealing 27 bases with Hickory in 2024.

The RoughRiders roster also features 23 returners, 14 of whom are pitchers. RHP Ben Anderson led the team with 20 starts and six quality starts and returns in 2025. 2024 Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year LHP Bryan Magdaleno is back in the bullpen after posting a 1.27 ERA in 2024.

The experienced trio of LHP Robby Ahlstrom, RHP Steven Jennings and LHP Avery Weems are back with a combined 99 appearances and 17 starts as RoughRiders. Weems was a member of Frisco's 2022 Texas League Championship team.

RHP Ryan Lobus and RHP Gavin Collyer break camp after making five combined appearances with Frisco last September.

Behind the plate, Tucker Mitchell and Cooper Johnson are back after helping Frisco's unit cede to just 101 steals in 2024, tied for the fewest among full-season Minor League teams. Ian Moller rounds out the catching core and is set to make his Double-A debut after playing 84 games with High-A Hickory last season.

Along with Walcott and Ortiz, the infield returns Frainyer Chavez, Keyber Rodriguez and Alex De Goti. De Goti played two games with the Astros in 2021.

All four outfielders - Josh Hatcher, Luis Mieses, Aaron Zavala and Osuna - were RoughRiders in at least 2024. Hatcher ranked second among qualified Double-A hitters in batting average (.300) last season.

Four Rangers offseason signings - RHP Trey Supak, RHP Daniel Missaki, RHP Travis MacGregor and RHP Peyton Gray - break camp with Frisco to round out the bullpen.

Supak and Missaki pitched in the Cubs organization with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) last season, which was Missaki's first in MiLB since 2015. Missaki pitched for Brazil in the 2013 World Baseball Classic at 16 years old, the youngest in the tournament.

MacGregor's last 68 appearances, including five starts, have come at the Triple-A level with Indianapolis (Pirates) and Salt Lake (Angels). Gray returns to Minor League Baseball for the first time since 2021, pitching in independent ball and the Mexican Pacific Winter League since.

Manager Carlos Cardoza enters his third year as Frisco's skipper. He is joined by pitching coach Julio Valdez, hitting coaches Ryan Tuntland and Tyler Wolfe, bench coach Kawika Emsley-Pai and bullpen coach Carson Phillips.

The Break Camp Roster is subject to change before Opening Day.

