What's New at Riders Field in 2025

March 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have made many additions to Riders Field and the overall fan experience, helping to propel 2025 to the best season yet for the franchise.

Buy tickets here.

Check out the ticket specials here. Make sure you grab your Feed the Family 4 Pack: 4 tickets for April 4th-6th and $40 in concession credits for just $100!

Physical Upgrades:

Kids' Power Zone presented by Baylor Scott & White Health

The new Kids' Power Zone presented by Baylor Scott & White Health will be behind the batter's eye in centerfield. It will feature kid-friendly fan experiences, inflatables, speed of pitch and more!

Baseballism

The popular lifestyle baseball apparel store will feature a pop-up all season long at Riders Field, located at the Home Plate Entrance to the park!

Suites:

Food and Beverage:

Bars

RANCH2O and Milagro Tequila will have brand new bar fronts on the concourse in 2025! RANCH2O will be located above section 110 and feature specialty RANCH2O beverages while Milagro Tequila takes over the bar above section 105, serving spirits from William Grant & Sons.

Donato's Pizza

In Frisco Smoque's old location, Donato's Pizza will be serving pizza and snacks at Riders Field in 2025! Donato's Pizza is the Official Pizza of the Frisco RoughRiders.

El Rincon

You might have seen El Rincon at the end of the season in 2024, but they will be back for the entire 2025 season next to the Shiner Light Bar. Enjoy Mexican favorites like tacos, margaritas and a new exciting ballpark specialty item to be announced later.

Xochitl

Additionally, wherever tortilla chips are served, you'll find Xochitl, the Official Tortilla Chip of the Frisco RoughRiders.

Lemon Chill

Enjoy a delicious cold treat during the summer with Lemon Chill frozen lemonade! There will be two portables featuring Lemon Chill and a special offer every Sunday!

Events:

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech Baseball (April 1st at 6:30 p.m.)

Join us at Riders Field as two powerhouse baseball programs meet on April 1st, 2025! Get our special offer now: One ticket to the college game and a bullpen ticket for RoughRiders Opening Weekend for just $25.

Banana Ball World Tour (September 5th and 6th)

Promotions:

Teddy's Trot presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

A new staple for inning breaks: Teddy's Trot! Mascots of Theodore Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin and Davy Crockett will race on the field at select games.

Full Promotional Schedule

RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.