PROST! Drillers Unveil New 918 Identity - Tulsa Chicken Dancers

March 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Who's ready for a Clucking Good Time?

Everyone knows the Chicken Dance, but what you might not know is the very first Chicken Dance took place right here in Tulsa! (Well, according to Wikipedia!)

The song originated in 1950s Germany, crafted from a tune from musician Werner Thomas. Initially named the "Der Ententanz" or "The Duck Dance", the song flew its way over to America in the late 1970s. In 1981, at our very own Tulsa Oktoberfest, the band kicked off the Duck Dance- but the duck costume was nowhere to be found. Organizers pivoted and were able to find a chicken costume from a local TV station. This was the first time a Chicken was ever associated with the song and has since swept across the world as one of the most recognizable songs of all time, with over 140 versions recorded!

To pay homage to Tulsa's iconic Oktoberfest and the 918 clucking its way into history, the Drillers will rebrand for their Annual 918 Weekend May 15 - 18 into the Tulsa Chicken Dancers! PROST!

For over two years, the Drillers have worked with renowned graphic artists, Brandiose to create the unique Chicken Dancers identity..

This brand new look features an emerald green hat with our Chicken Dancer shaking his tailfeathers in green and gold lederhosen and a feathered cap, with a frothy beer stein. Don't worry - he can dance without spilling a drop! Transforming our players into the Chicken Dancer, the jerseys are donned in feathers under their own pair of lederhosen- sporting the playful Tulsa Chicken Dancers wordmark across the chest.

Join us May 15-18 at ONEOK Field for 918 Weekend and to celebrate Tulsa's iconic Oktoberfest, as we finally answer the question- is it na na na na na na na or da da da da da da da?

Tulsa Chicken Dancers merchandise is now available online and in the Drillers Official Team Store at ONEOK Field. Purchase now so that you're dressed the part to chicken dance your heart out!

