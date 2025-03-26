Astros Announce Hooks Roster

March 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Houston Astros Player Development Department revealed the Hooks initial 28-man roster today, complete with 20 returners primed to suit up for Corpus Christi to start the 2025 campaign.

As a final tune-up for Texas League play, the Hooks welcome Texas A&M-Kingsville to Whataburger Field on Wednesday, April 2 for a 6:35 pm spring training exhibition.

The Hooks begin their 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, on the road in Frisco April 4-6. Opening Night at Whataburger Field is Tuesday, April 8 as I-37 rival San Antonio Missions visit for a six-game series.

Led by first-year Corpus Christi manager Ricky Rivera, the Hooks are being outfitted with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

Ethan Pecko, Jackson Nezuh, Jose Fleury, and James Hicks are all rated as top-10 pitchers in the Astros farm system, according to MLB.com. Pecko and Nezuh combined for seven strikeouts over 3 2/3 hitless innings in the Spring Breakout game against Washington Nationals prospects on March 14.

Rule 5 Draft acquisition Anderson Bido, 21-year-old Wilmy Sanchez and Nezuh, a 2023 draftee from Louisiana-Lafayette, account for the arms who are preparing for their Hooks debut.

Catcher John Garcia, who hit .293 with 33 extra-base hits in 77 games for High-A Asheville last season, is readying for his Double-A debut. Bryan Lavastida joins the Astros system with 130 Double-A contests under his belt. Lavastida, the 26-year-old backstop from Florida, played exclusively for Triple-A Columbus last season.

New on the diamond for the Hooks are Luis Castro, Ryan Johnson and Anthony Sherwin. Castro is a 29-year-old from Caja Seca, Venezuela who has played the last three seasons in independent ball after toiling in the Rockies and Brewers systems.

Pascanel Ferreras is among the returning infielders. Ferreras, who led the Astros system with six triples a year ago, went deep in his Double-A debut on May 7, 2024 before homering off the left-field foul pole on May 22 at Whataburger Field, winning a fan $5,000 to H-E-B.

Outfielder Colin Barber is back with Corpus Christi. Over the past two seasons, Barber has mustered 45 extra-base hits in 149 games for the Hooks. Logan Cerny debuted with CC last season, appearing in 33 games. The bulk of Cerny's 2024 campaign came in the South Atlantic League, where he ranked second on Asheville with 14 home runs.

Pitchers

Anderson Bido

Trey Dombroski

Jose Fleury

Tyler Guilfoil

James Hicks

Michael Knorr

Joey Mancini

Jackson Nezuh

Ethan Pecko

Luis Angel Rodriguez*

Wilmy Sanchez

Alimber Santa

Alex Santos II

Nic Swanson

Alejandro Torres

Catchers

John Garcia

Bryan Lavastida

Miguel Palma

Ryan Wrobleski

Infielders

Luis Castro

Austin Deming

Luis Encarnacion

Pascanel Ferreras

Ryan Johnson

Anthony Sherwin*

Outfielders

Luis Baez

Colin Barber

Logan Cerny

*denotes lefty

