Calling All Church Groups

March 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers are excited to bring Faith & Family Night (presented by Hickingbotham Investments) back to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday, May 31, 2025! Come join us for an evening of baseball, fellowship and fun, as the Travs take on the San Antonio Missions. Gates open at 4:05 PM with first pitch slated for 6:05 PM.

Be sure to arrive early for a moderated Q&A with U.S. Gymnastics icon and Razorbacks Head Coach Jordyn Wieber starting at 4:45. During the game, the Olympic gold medalist will be on the concourse for a limited time to take photos and meet with fans.

Group Ticket Options and Pricing

Minimum of 10 tickets

Church Groups: All-Inclusive - $19/person (plus tax) Includes Field Reserved Ticket & Two-Hour All-You-Can-Eat Buffet. Buffet includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, chips, soft drinks, and water.

Field Reserved Seat Group - $7/person

General Admission Group - $5/person

Group ticket options require a minimum purchase of 10 tickets. All ticket options are subject to availability. If you have any questions before reserving your spot, email adam@travs.com or call (501) 664-1555.

