CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow Program Opens

March 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and CHRISTUS Health have partnered together to extend the education of 10 area high school students. As part of the CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow program, a $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to 10 high schoolers to continue their education with a focus on the health care field.

"Being able to hit the ground running with a new Community Leaders partner in CHRISTUS Health is incredible," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "Especially when it comes to reinvesting in local youths as they seek to further their education is such a critical industry as health care. We at the Hooks look forward to highlighting the next generation of health professionals and assisting them in their education."

Judges from both CHRISTUS Health and the Corpus Christi Hooks will award each student with a scholarship sent directly to their prospective secondary education institutions. For consideration, each student must submit a short essay describing how they will pursue a career in health care, how CHRISTUS Health has impacted their lives, and what being a health care professional means to them.

"We are blessed to be able to serve the Coastal Bend community," said Dominic Dominguez, chief executive officer for CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. "This scholarship opportunity is one way we continue to invest in our community. We look forward to learning about these students and maybe one day, welcoming them to be a part of our CHRISTUS Health system."

Applicants can now submit their entries online via cchooks.com. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 18, 2025.

Each winning student will be recognized together at a Hooks game during the 2025 season.

