Austin French to Perform Postgame on Cardinals Faith & Family Night

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce that Christian music artist Austin French will headline the second-annual Faith & Family Night Concert, presented by The Wind, at Hammons Field on August 15. Get ready for an inspring evening at the ballpark with French's concert, a Cardinals game against the Wichita Wind Surge and a Fans-On-Field Faith and Fellowship Fireworks Celebration. Gates open at 6:05 PM for the 7:05 PM game with the concert and fireworks show to follow.

French, who appeared as a finalist on the ABC competition show "Rising Star" in 2014 to help launch his musical career, has since released a full-length studio album named "Wide Open" in addition to numerous top singles. He has built a following of nearly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify and garnered over 27 million plays on his most popular song on the platform, "Freedom Hymn."

French will perform in right-center field on the outfield berm after the game, with all fans welcome to enjoy the concert and fireworks show from our award-winning outfield.

Tickets for Faith and Family Night at Hammons Field, as well as all 2025 Cardinals games, are available now at SpringfieldCardinals.com. The best way to experience Cardinals Baseball is with a RED Access Membership, which includes great seats to 10+ games, a general admission card that gets you into any regular season game, easy ticket exchanges and a myriad of other exclusive benefits. Discover all the value and flexibility that comes with a RED Access Membership here.

Cardinals fans can save big when buying tickets to multiple games right now until March 31. Take 40% your order when you get tickets to two or more games online at this link here.

For any questions, contact the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

