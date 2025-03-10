Arkansas to Become Barkansas as Travs Honor Ballpark Pup

March 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers are honoring "The Goodest Boy in Baseball," ballpark pup Dizzy, with a rebrand of the team name, logo and uniforms for one dog friendly week this summer. From June 10-15, the Travs will be the Barkansas Dizzys, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

A permanent resident of Dickey-Stephens Park, Dizzy can always be found cruising the concourse during Travs games with a baseball in his mouth. He is the faithful canine companion of Greg Johnston, the Travelers' Vice President of Stadium Operations who is in his 50th year working for the organization. Dizzy is often found on the field before Travs games chasing baseballs or rolling in the grass before spending a few innings signing "pawtographs" on the concourse.

The week of celebration will include logos designed by local design firm Eric Rob & Isaac. The alternate identity's colors are inspired by Dizzy's "English Cream" fur and influenced by the throwback blue and gold colors of the Travs' parent club, the Seattle Mariners.

Dogs will be allowed inside the ballpark at all six games during Barkansas Dizzys Week. Promotions include a "Pitching Dizzy" bobblehead giveaway on Thursday, as well as a dog bandana giveaway as part of Dizzy's 8th Birthday Bash on Saturday. Dog-friendly postgame drone shows will replace the regular fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for the week - and all Travelers home games at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park - are available for purchase at travs.com/tickets. Official "Barkansas Dizzys" merchandise is available for both humans and canines now at travs.com/shop.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 10, 2025

Arkansas to Become Barkansas as Travs Honor Ballpark Pup - Arkansas Travelers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.