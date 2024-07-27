Cards Blank CC to Clinch Series

July 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD - The Cardinals won a pitchers' duel against the Hooks Saturday night, upending Corpus Christi, 4-0, before a crowd of 5,002 fans at Hammons Field.

Miguel Ullola absorbed the tough-luck loss, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings of work. Ullola retired the first nine batters he faced en route to fashioning his second quality start of the season.

Ullola sent a scoreless stalemate into the sixth as Springfield mustered only two baserunners over the first five frames. Jeremy Rivas cracked a solo home run to left to start the scoring. The Cards made it a three-run inning by cashing in a walk with back-to-back, two-out doubles from Nathan Church and Jimmy Crooks.

Jeremy Arocho recorded two of Corpus Christi's five hits with singles in the first and third. The lone Hooks extra-base hit was a sixth-inning double by Brice Matthews, who has hit safely in each of his last eight games.

Pascanel Ferreras reached twice, including a base hit to begin the ninth.

