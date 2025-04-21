Brycen Mautz Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals starting pitcher Brycen Mautz has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 14 - 20. This is the third Pitcher of the Week award he has received in his career, with the previous two coming in the Florida State League in 2023. He is the second Springfield Cardinal to receive this award in 2025, joining RHP Max Rajcic (March 31 - April 6).

On Tuesday, April 15, Mautz made his Hammons Field debut against the Arkansas Travelers. The southpaw went five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball with one walk and eight strikeouts. The former University of San Diego Torero also struck out the first five batters he faced to begin the game. Through two starts this season, Mautz has a 3.38 ERA across eight innings of work.

Mautz is in his third season in the St. Louis system after being drafted 59th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft (second round). The San Diego, CA native made 23 starts in his first season (2023) with the Palm Beach Cardinals (A-) to the tune of a 3.98 ERA. In 2024 with Peoria (A+), he ranked fourth among all High-A pitchers in strikeouts with 128. He entered the 2025 season as the number 29-ranked prospect in the Cardinals system according to Baseball America. Mautz features a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, curveball and changeup.

The Cardinals are on the road this week but are set to return home for a six-game homestand from April 29 - May 4. Join us for the upcoming fun at Hammons Field.

Tuesday, April 29, 11:15 AM - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts, Day Baseball, Education Day Pregame Program presented by the City of Springfield and Tree City USA

Wednesday, April 30, 6:35 PM - Purina Woof Wednesday

Thursday, May 1, 6:35 PM - Thirsty Thursday with drink specials all game long (21+), Cashew Chickens Night

Friday, May 2, 6:35 PM - Halfway to Halloween Night 1, Hershey's Candy Giveaway presented by Price Cutter (1,000 Kids 12 and under), Spooky Fans-On-Field Postgame Fireworks, Haunted House presented by MD Kinney, Jersey Auction benefiting Isabel's House

Saturday, May 3, 6:05 PM - Halfway to Halloween Night 2, Jersey Auction benefiting Isabel's House

Sunday, May 4, 1:05 PM - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday (Pregame Only), MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Tickets, details and RED Access Memberships, which include a special card that allows entry to any Springfield Cardinals regular season home game, are available now online.

