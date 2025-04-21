Peyton Wilson Named Texas League Player of the Week for April 14 - 20, 2025

April 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for April 14th through April 20th in each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' infielder Peyton Wilson was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance last week against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres).

In six games down in San Antonio, Wilson hit .423 (11-for-26) with a home run, three doubles, two triples, eight RBI, and seven runs scored. The Alabama native shined in the series finale on Easter Sunday as he went 4-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with a double, two triples, three RBI, and three runs scored in the Naturals 12-7 win over the Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The veteran switch-hitter was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the Comp Round B of the 2021 draft. Through 14 games this season, Wilson is hitting a team-best .444 (24-for-54) and leads the team in doubles (6), triples (4), walks (10), stolen bases (3), OBP (.545), Slugging (.815), and OPS (1.360). Wilson has spent the last three seasons in Northwest Arkansas and has played a total of 262 Double-A games with the Naturals (as of April 21, 2025) and has a career batting average of .269 with 58 doubles, 22 home runs, 142 RBI, and 44 stolen bases.

It is the 43rd time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the Player of the Week award, the last being Josh Lester for his play the week of May 27th through June 2nd in 2024.

Brycen Mautz of the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week, after striking out eight in five scoreless against Arkansas on April 15th.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.